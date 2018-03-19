Horoscopes for Monday, March 19, 2018

Aries
Your energy is up with the Moon in your sign. How hard is it to keep you at home? Now that mighty Mars has entered your ninth house of travel and adventure, you'll devour any educational materials that come your way, whether it's a series on The Discovery Channel or a class at your local college. However, Rams with in-laws may find their nerves beginning to fray in the coming weeks.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Even though you may be feeling blue today, lusty Mars is campaigning in your eighth house of sex, money and power, increasing your desire for all three! You are likely to have more energy and stamina as you pursue your goals in weeks ahead, but less sensitivity for others. Likewise, others may see you more as a commodity than a unique soul.
Lucky Number833
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Get ready to put up your dukes as combative Mars enters your seventh house of marriage, partnerships, and rivals. It will be all too easy to take offence with the people you live and work with, so promise to count to ten or take a walk whenever you feel your blood boiling. Chances are your most significant other, business partner or main competitor will be on the warpath, too. Handle with care!
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Thinking of starting a new exercise routine? Mars striding into your sixth house of health and service will give you all the energy you need. In fact, you'll have to participate in physical exercise every day to help relieve stress! Mars can also indicate a dose of infection, injury or illness, so keep your focus on healthy habits. You can get a great deal accomplished at work, but it may be despite the interference of competitive co-workers.
Lucky Number651
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The Lion is feeling lively as lusty Mars enters your fifth house of pleasure and romance, where it will remain for several weeks. Competitive situations will only serve to drive you to greater performances, making this a wonderful transit for athletes. Romance is exciting, but don't expect gentle displays of affection. Passionate, sexual expressions will command your attention.
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The week sets out on an argumentative note as irritable Mars enters your fourth house of home and family. If you are frustrated with your parents, don't take it out on your mate or co-workers unless you want to spend the entire month quarrelling. While you should have more energy for home improvements, accidents are also more likely. Go slowly and proceed with caution.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Get ready to speak your mind as assertive Mars storms your third house of communication. Some of you may have trouble getting along with siblings and neighbors, while others will be frustrated by opinionated in-laws. With tact and good timing, you should be able to express your views in a way that will make a positive expression. Then again, you could totally lose your cool and tell the whole world off!
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Your drive to earn money and gather resources moves into high gear as aggressive Mars enters conscientious Virgo and your second house of personal finances. This is your chance to move ahead on your own terms. It may mean more work for you, but you can claim all the credit in the end. Should there be some battles with others over just who gets what, your detailed accounts will save the day.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
With aggressive Warrior Mars in Sagittarius, Archers will be charging forward at full speed. This can be a time of great progress if you use this energy constructively. Most people will be excited and impressed by your presence, but you will also invite a great deal of opposition. If you like a good fight, then the next few weeks are for you!
Lucky Number358
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
If you start to feel edgy and nervous, blame it on Mars kicking up dirt in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is not the time to begin anything new. With Mars behind the scenes you are better of finishing what you have already started. Guard your health carefully throughout the month as you are likely to have a weakened immune system.
Lucky Number999
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Get set either to compete, or conversely, work strenuously within a team, Aquarius, This is thanks to aggressive Mars the Warrior as he kicks butt in your eleventh house of friends and associates for the ensuing six weeks or so. This can be a highly creative and productive phase, but tempers run high whenever you are in a group of people. Romance intensifies but takes on a more sexual tone as tenderness falls by the wayside.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Aggressive Mars moves into your tenth house of career and reputation today, kicking off several weeks of clawing your way to the top. Unfortunately, your drive and ambition won't be appreciated by everyone, so try to remain as diplomatic and tactful as possible during this time. Make sure your finances are under control. You'll find it harder than ever to maintain a healthy balance between work and family, so plan your strategy now.
