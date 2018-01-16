Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Aries
Luck is on your side in your public environment as the Moon swings through Capricorn. A happy development with a co-worker or improvement in working conditions is indicated. You could find it difficult to concentrate, because you may be more interested in enjoying yourself. Even though career matters are positively highlighted today, it's wiser to postpone any major decisions or agreements until another day.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Telling other people exactly what you think of them may be tempting, but it could backfire. I know it's not easy at the moment to do things in moderation: you either underdo it or overdo it! This too will pass. Deep down you're a generous person -- once you're over this irritable patch, you'll be making sure that everyone around you is feeling as good as you, and boosting their confidence.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
Good news is on the wing, with interesting developments relating to people or organizations based abroad. Your work day proceeds smoothly, but there could be a lot of hectic activity that will leave you tired at the end of the day. A mild viral infection cannot be ruled out.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
You and your current partner can make short work of old resentments. Have an honest and open talk to clear the air in a mature manner. Why not make plans for a short trip away from the bustle of city life? Health for most of you improves today.
Lucky Number486
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Lions don't have time for the details today and you're all business and not much patience. Unfortunately, friendship takes a back seat to the things that absolutely must be done. If this were about popularity, you'd follow a completely different strategy. For now, however, it's important for you to stick with your current plan. Once you know that it's going to be a success, you'll be able to breathe a little easier.
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The Earthy Capricorn Moon makes sure your number one priority is having a good time. Love rules, whether it involves another person or something you enjoy doing. Even if you don't go anywhere, you feel as if you've been able to escape the drudgery of the past week. Beauty is a constant yet ever-changing part of your picture. If you see something you like, buy it or, at the very least, take a picture of it.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
This is a good time for auspicious functions and prosperous beginnings. A marriage proposal could be decided today. If you are a business person, you might think of starting a new venture or add to your existing portfolio. This is the right time for you to ensure a good deal for yourself.
Lucky Number146
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You may not have wanted to let yourself believe it, but deep down you knew that this day would come. A project you were in charge of reaches its completion date, and the good news of its success is yours to share with everyone. Be sure to keep your lines of inquiry open, because you never know what kind of useful information will turn up. Make sure you also listen to your body throughout the day so that its needs won't become distracting.
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Although it's tempting to butt into other people's business, it's in your best interests to know your place right now. Don't be the fool who rushes in where angels fear to tread. A little advance scouting is definitely worth your while at the moment. There are strict limits as to how far a professional relationship should go: a trial and error approach may be very costly right now.
Lucky Number102
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
With the Moon in your sign, it's a good day for commerce and related activities. Astral influences are auspicious for forming new business partnerships. Investments made at this time will be extremely profitable, and the same goes for any assets that you purchase now. Your personal finances should be in reasonable shape but if you need a loan, you stand a good chance of getting approval today.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
In your work, try to fine tune your communication skills. Affairs of the heart are not so hot today; don't indulge in illusions, and don't commit yourself lightly. Tensions in your family life may prevent you from speaking your mind. If you suffer from a chronic health problem, the present astral influences could aggravate your state. Watch the amount of sugar and salt you're consuming in food and drink: often it's hidden or not obvious.
Lucky Number540
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
With the friendly Moon in Capricorn, you'll do well to spend some time with friends, or at your favourite club. Ideas take shape early on, with quite remarkable results, and although the evening may present some difficulties, there is good progress with your most important relationships.
