Horoscopes for Thursday, September 21, 2017

Aries
The Libran Moon moves through your seventh house of partnerships, turning your attention to your closest associations. The next two days favor spending time with your closest friend or partner. Make togetherness a priority if you want to improve your relationships. Even business partnerships will benefit from shared rest, recreation, and relaxation.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
If you have been overindulging, it may be time to take in health food for both the mind and the body. As the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service, you'll be reminded of all those little things you may have forgotten to take care of. Whether it is flossing your teeth or filling out an expense report, you will want to attend to details.
Lucky Number812
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Increased energy is yours as the responsive Moon activates your fifth house of romance and creativity. You may feel strangely renewed and ready for a second round in whatever challenges have been facing you lately. It seems that the stress of your personal difficulties is propelling you forward and moving you towards greater heights.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Your home and family may be on your mind as the nurturing Moon enters your fourth house. Past conditioning from your childhood may be making itself felt now, but you should be able to recognize whether or not these behaviors are productive. Sometimes you are given to inappropriate, knee-jerk reactions, but all in all you respond positively to current situations. Give yourself a pat on the back.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
It may seem as though the phone is ringing off the hook as the Moon enters your third house of communication. Your friends may have quite a lot to say, so make time for them if possible. This is a good time to look over your budget, your values and your priorities. If they are compatible and complementary, everything should be falling into place nicely. If not, it may be time to face reality.
Lucky Number984
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
You may be challenged at work or in your career today but don't let adverse conditions daunt you. It seems someone is intent on competing with or opposing you in some way, but you shouldn't take it personally. Even if it is a dog-eat-dog world, karma will even everything out in the end. Keep applying your spiritual principles to your work and you are sure to come out ahead.
Lucky Number920
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
The Moon illuminates your first house of personality, strengthening and awakening your latent energies. Sexual energy reaches a peak during the next two days, so plan accordingly. If you're married, make time for your spouse and if you're single, this may be the best time of the month to make a play for someone you are interested in!
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
You may be ready to take a break as the sensitive Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so don't try to push yourself too hard - it's time to rest and recharge your spiritual batteries. Surround yourself with pleasant people and stick to places you feel safe and comfortable in.
Lucky Number554
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
If anything was bothering you yesterday, it is quickly forgotten as the changing Moon moves through your eleventh house of friendships. Many Archers are having the time of their lives, so make new friends and don't be afraid to fall in love. The world is for you to enjoy.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Moon moves through stylish Libra and activates your tenth house of career and status, renewing your drive to get ahead in life. During the next two days, try to find a healthy balance between your ambitions and your family life. You may even be able to find a way to spend more time at home and make money at the same time.
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Your natural optimism returns once the changing Moon moves through Libra and your ninth house of travel and adventure. The next two days or so are perfect for trying new things and seeing new places. If you have been stuck in a rut, now is the time to break free. Your faith can be renewed as you see wonder in the world around you.
Lucky Number255
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You have the opportunity to go deeper and deeper with those closest to you if you so desire, as the Moon activates your eighth house of intimacy. Have you and your partner ever discussed your most personal beliefs? Considering that these beliefs have a tendency to change as we learn and grow, it may be time for an update.
