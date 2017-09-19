Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Aries
Mercury and Uranus give you a dazzling edge today so express yourself with your own brand of creative genius. Many Rams will be feeling the sweet suffering of forbidden love as Neptune hides in your twelfth house of secret matters, but don't let that keep you from having a good time. Your audience is waiting... don't hide backstage!
Lucky Number858
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Good fortune can be yours as the Moon blends harmoniously with the planets today; your efforts are paying off both materially and spiritually. Your natural inclination to serve and support others has given you a solid reputation... you may not be the flashiest sign of the Zodiac, but you are one of the most caring and dependable.
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Unusual dreams may hold the key to problems you have been having lately; share the images you remember with someone who can be objective. Time resting at home is well spent today, but don't be surprised if frequent disruptions keep you from relaxing completely. Don't worry if your energy is low now... by tomorrow, you will be impossible to hold back!
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The intuitive Moon and unpredictable Uranus blend to create excitement in your world; a lunch date with a neighbor or sibling may yield surprising information. Archers who are single and looking for romance may find it among business associates, but a workplace flirtation may be getting too hot to handle. Try to keep your cool when others are over-reacting.
Lucky Number298
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
You may suddenly know the answer to a question that has been nagging you lately as the intuitive Moon and electric Uranus give rise to insight. The urge to give away all your possessions and live as a monk may cross your mind, but if you have been denying yourself pleasure for too long you may have the desire to swim in a sea of gratification.
Lucky Number452
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Excitement seems to spring up around you as the Moon links up with Mercury, your life-ruler. Your temper may be especially fiery now, but you won't lash out unless provoked. A wonderful way to use this energy is to allow for spontaneity in your life. Ignore stale routines and let your day unfold exactly as the Universe would have it .
Lucky Number500
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Dreams you have now may be prophetic but deciphering their cryptic messages will be a challenge. The passing Moon will activate Mercury and Neptune, which may help you tap into the collective unconscious. You may not know what is going on in your own life, but you just may have the answers someone else is seeking. Be a messenger if you feel moved to do so.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Pleasant surprises may be coming your way during the next twenty four hours. This is a great time to be with your favourite buddies: friendships are becoming more important to you, so make time for new friends as well as old ones.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
You may feel as though all eyes are on you as the Moon lights up your tenth house of career and reputation. Family and members of the community seem to expect you to hold everything together, and for the most part you do. However, you may feel as though you are under too much pressure. Instead of becoming resentful, be proud that people believe in you.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Your unique brand of genius is in evidence today, so don't be afraid to share some of your ideas... it may be that the time has finally come for what you have in mind. If you don't have an opportunity to share your thoughts, write them down and save them for a more opportune time. Tonight, enjoy a stimulating conversation with friends.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
It's not a good idea to mix friends and fortune today as the Moon gets active in your house of joint finances. You can enjoy your friends and be successful in business, but the key is to keep them separate today. Romantic relationships may be under pressure as well, so be on guard against needless power struggles.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Upsets and struggles are likely as the tender Moon clashes with Jupiter and you'll need to work hard to avoid a fight. Consider finding a way to use this energy in a productive manner; working with your mate on a project that is important to both of you may help. If all else fails, go for a brisk walk and then relax in a warm bubble bath this evening.
