Horoscopes for Monday, September 18, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Healing moments can be found during this hectic day; take time out to smell the roses as the Moon enters your sixth house of health and service. You may have a lot of work to accomplish but you won't be much use to anyone if you run yourself into the ground. Take time to enjoy your meals and chew your food thoroughly. Make time for a stroll in the park this evening.

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A playful spirit abounds as the Moon enters earthy Virgos and your fifth house of pleasure... enjoy an evening of fun and laughter. Sit under the stars and enjoy your favourite music if the weather allows, and if you can't get outdoors, be sure to bring fresh plants and flowers indoors to set a more tropical mood.

Lucky Number

879

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

With the emotional Moon moving into your fourth house of home and family, you may find yourself quietly concerned about personal matters. Don't hold your emotions in; consider having a talk with someone about your current problems. This is not the time to confront someone, instead, seek out the counsel of an objective party.

Lucky Number

554

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may find the pace of life picks up as the Moon enters your third house of communications today and it seems as though the phone won't stop ringing. Find a comfortable pace for yourself and refuse to be overwhelmed... if you need to, let the answering machine pick up calls and delegate minor tasks and responsibilities to others.

Lucky Number

838

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

The moody Moon activates your second house of personal finances today. You may feel strongly about the things you value, causing you to bristle at the thoughtlessness of others. If you are feeling vulnerable or insecure, try throwing yourself wholeheartedly into your work. You can accomplish a great deal using this energy.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon enters your first house of personality, giving you added emotional strength. People may notice your unusually feisty mood; heaven help anyone foolish enough to stand in your way! Enjoy the added energy that comes with this transit, using it to assert yourself and accomplish things you are often too shy to attempt.

Lucky Number

921

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You'll long for quiet moments as the Moon slips into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Today marks the beginning of your monthly lunar low cycle, making this a good time to review the events of the past month. Seek peaceful places and supportive people, as your energy level is lower than usual.

Lucky Number

952

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your eleventh house of friends and associates is activated by the Virgo Moon, setting a healing tone for the day. Your pals can offer blessed relief from the pressure you've been under lately, even if it is just in the form of laughter, so why not organize a group for lunch? Singles may find that romance is starting to bloom among friends.

Lucky Number

228

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The changing Moon enters Virgo and your tenth house of career and status, placing the emphasis on your public responsibilities. You'll need to find a healthy balance if you want to stay sane today, so listen to your heart as well as your mind. Compassion for others may be the key to your success - don't ignore your feelings in favor of your intellect.

Lucky Number

752

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With the Moon moving through Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons. The Sea-Goat often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon enters thoughtful Virgo and your eighth house of mysteries, increasing your intuition. Pay attention to the strong feelings you have now as they are likely to be on target. During the next two days, you may notice your dreams intensifying. You might want to keep a pen and notepad by your bed to write down details you remember upon awakening.

Lucky Number

932

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The changing Moon enters your seventh house of partnerships, urging you to make time for tender moments. After all, your best friend or partner has the most invested in you. Why not see to it that he or she gets rich returns? Say I love you in your own special and unique way... just make sure your message comes through loud and clear.

Lucky Number

097

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

