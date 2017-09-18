Horoscopes for Monday, September 18, 2017

Aries
Healing moments can be found during this hectic day; take time out to smell the roses as the Moon enters your sixth house of health and service. You may have a lot of work to accomplish but you won't be much use to anyone if you run yourself into the ground. Take time to enjoy your meals and chew your food thoroughly. Make time for a stroll in the park this evening.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
A playful spirit abounds as the Moon enters earthy Virgos and your fifth house of pleasure... enjoy an evening of fun and laughter. Sit under the stars and enjoy your favourite music if the weather allows, and if you can't get outdoors, be sure to bring fresh plants and flowers indoors to set a more tropical mood.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
With the emotional Moon moving into your fourth house of home and family, you may find yourself quietly concerned about personal matters. Don't hold your emotions in; consider having a talk with someone about your current problems. This is not the time to confront someone, instead, seek out the counsel of an objective party.
Lucky Number554
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You may find the pace of life picks up as the Moon enters your third house of communications today and it seems as though the phone won't stop ringing. Find a comfortable pace for yourself and refuse to be overwhelmed... if you need to, let the answering machine pick up calls and delegate minor tasks and responsibilities to others.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
The moody Moon activates your second house of personal finances today. You may feel strongly about the things you value, causing you to bristle at the thoughtlessness of others. If you are feeling vulnerable or insecure, try throwing yourself wholeheartedly into your work. You can accomplish a great deal using this energy.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The Moon enters your first house of personality, giving you added emotional strength. People may notice your unusually feisty mood; heaven help anyone foolish enough to stand in your way! Enjoy the added energy that comes with this transit, using it to assert yourself and accomplish things you are often too shy to attempt.
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You'll long for quiet moments as the Moon slips into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Today marks the beginning of your monthly lunar low cycle, making this a good time to review the events of the past month. Seek peaceful places and supportive people, as your energy level is lower than usual.
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Your eleventh house of friends and associates is activated by the Virgo Moon, setting a healing tone for the day. Your pals can offer blessed relief from the pressure you've been under lately, even if it is just in the form of laughter, so why not organize a group for lunch? Singles may find that romance is starting to bloom among friends.
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The changing Moon enters Virgo and your tenth house of career and status, placing the emphasis on your public responsibilities. You'll need to find a healthy balance if you want to stay sane today, so listen to your heart as well as your mind. Compassion for others may be the key to your success - don't ignore your feelings in favor of your intellect.
Lucky Number752
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
With the Moon moving through Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons. The Sea-Goat often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
The changing Moon enters thoughtful Virgo and your eighth house of mysteries, increasing your intuition. Pay attention to the strong feelings you have now as they are likely to be on target. During the next two days, you may notice your dreams intensifying. You might want to keep a pen and notepad by your bed to write down details you remember upon awakening.
Lucky Number932
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your seventh house of partnerships, urging you to make time for tender moments. After all, your best friend or partner has the most invested in you. Why not see to it that he or she gets rich returns? Say I love you in your own special and unique way... just make sure your message comes through loud and clear.
