Horoscopes for Sunday, September 17, 2017

Aries
With the Moon moving through your sixth house of health and service, your natural healing abilities will be apparent. This is also a good time to recharge your spiritual batteries, especially if you expect to be helping others in the coming days. After all, you can't be much good to those in need if you have run yourself into the ground.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The combination of mysterious Neptune and the sensitive Moon in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity could rekindle romance in your life. Whatever happens, today won't be boring. Those of you with children might want to keep an extra close eye on them; they could be prone to accidents and mishaps now.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The tender Moon meets up with idealistic Neptune in your fourth house of home and family today; it is time to enjoy the comforts of home. There may be some personal difficulties to work through in a significant relationship, but unconditional love can help you begin the process. Fill your environment with pleasant music, fresh flowers, and scented candles.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Today may be difficult, but it should also be exciting. You have many ideas you want to share, but just be careful how you express yourself. You are more likely to step on someone's toes if you talk about religion or politics, so approach these subjects carefully. You may as well have fun today, because tomorrow it is 'Business As Usual'.
Lucky Number771
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The sensitive Moon clashes with expansive Jupiter today, making some of your feelings uncomfortably intense. Desire may make its burning touch felt as you struggle with what you can and cannot have. Take a deep breath and allow this energy to pass. Rather than lament what is not in your life, be happy and grateful for the many blessings you do have.
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
With the magnetic Moon and glamorous Neptune meeting in your first house of personality, you should be irresistible indeed. Even if you are feeling slightly confused and vulnerable, others will notice there is something special about you. This is a wonderful time to express your thoughts and feelings to the important people in your life. Relax and be your unique self.
Lucky Number844
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Enjoy whatever quiet and solitude you can find while the reflective Moon and spiritual Neptune meet up in your twelfth house of secrets. It is time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so focus on those activities that help restore your soul. Avoid situations and people that drain you of emotional energy, especially those who can be described as psychic vampires.
Lucky Number298
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The Moon activates your eleventh house of friendships as it meets up with magical Neptune today, urging you to connect with others. Let your hair down with your favourite people and allow love and laughter to heal wounds from the past. After all, it is the love in your life that really matters.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Confusion about rules and regulations may arise late in the day when the emotional Moon meets up with nebulous Neptune. The tendency is to hear only what you want to hear, and this goes for both you and others, but it's important to try to see someone else's point of view. You can improve relationships with parents or authority figures if you apply compassion.
Lucky Number551
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Your thoughts may turn towards your favourite fantasy as the Moon blends with Neptune and Uranus in your ninth house of far away places. Travel and romance may be on your mind... why not get lost in a good movie or book tonight if you can't hop on a plane to Paris? If someone far away is on your mind, it's time to pick up the phone or send a letter.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
The Moon passes through your eighth house, stirring up thoughts of the hereafter. You may or may not be at peace with the great cycle of life; if you are not at peace, it is time to review your beliefs and the feelings they are based upon. Witness the glory of the sunrise, flowers in bloom, children at play, old folks reminiscing and the serenity of the sunset for your answers.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Healing old wounds between you and those you are closest to is favoured today... let the power of forgiveness and unconditional love work magic. After all, with Neptune in your opposite sign for many years to come, the sacrificial side of relationships will be a side you see often. When love is a two way street, these sacrifices are made joyfully.
