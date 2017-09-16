Horoscopes for Saturday, September 16, 2017

Aries
After a day dedicated to taking care of business, the changing Moon enters exciting Leo and your fifth house of pleasure. Tonight is playtime for the romantic Ram so get out and have some fun. With mysterious Neptune in the picture, romance is a very real possibility. If you can go see a live performance in the theatre.
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The intuitive Moon passes through your third house of communication today and you may be receiving telepathic messages or sending out signals to others. It is often easier to understand a person's true meaning by watching them rather than listening to them, so brush up on your body language knowledge. That way, you will be more aware of the subtle signals you are sending out.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
It's time to focus on your personal finances as the reflective Moon sails through your second house of values and money. If you overspent lately, you should rearrange your budget to make amends or you may find yourself drowning in debt. You could also be in the process of reconsidering some of your personal values and beliefs. Could it be you have outgrown a few old attitudes?
Lucky Number556
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The alluring Moon continues to glide through your first house of personality, lending you extra energy and magnetism. You can be Mr or Ms Popular today without even trying, so enjoy it! After all, you have more than proven your abilities and integrity. Enjoy being in the spotlight and basking in the attention. Speak up, because people are listening.
Lucky Number582
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The reflective Moon continues through your twelfth house of endings today, making this a less than favorable day for new beginnings. Don't push yourself too hard; you'll need to recharge your spiritual batteries and by this evening, you'll be ready for a warm bath and a nice cup of tea. You may be on the verge of having a spiritual breakthrough, so allow yourself to float in your own private, peaceful sea.
Lucky Number896
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The Moon stimulates your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you to start a creative think tank among your peers. You may come up with some excellent ideas to improve the world around you, so don't be afraid to brainstorm collectively. Your ideals and standards are high, so put them to good use.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Hard work brings rewards to industrious Librans as the Moon moves through Cancer today. Relationships with both co-workers and authority figures should run smoothly so why not go out with a group for lunch or dinner? Spend some time getting to know the people you work with and you'll find that the effort you make is well worth it.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Indulge in exotic pleasures as the planetary energies encourage you to enjoy life to the fullest. A trip begun today should be very enjoyable. Don't be afraid to try new things, especially when you are with your favourite people. Scorpions with children should introduce them to something new, like cuisine or music from another country.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
It's time to explore your spiritual depths as the Moon awakens the energy in your psychic houses. Your creative fires may also be stirred as Venus is dancing in your fifth house of pleasure. This could be a very interesting evening to go on a date or experiment sexually with your partner. Intimacy increases and relationships become stronger.
Lucky Number473
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Be aware of the needs of others as the Moon continues to pass through Cancer. This evening is good for spending time and connecting with those important people in your life, so be open to love. If you are willing to bare your soul, you will find that greater intimacy follows. Don't be afraid to go deep!
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
After a hectic day taking care of business, you'll be ready to spend more time with your best friend or partner. With the changing Moon entering your seventh house of partnerships, it will be easy to feel connected to your loved ones. Plan a relaxing evening enjoying your favourite music with your favourite people.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
A great wave of sentiment washes over you today, making you even more emotional and tuned into your surroundings. Your antennae are working overtime, enabling you to pick up undercurrents and intuitively know what's going on with the people around you. Trust your instincts because they'll guide you in the right direction.
