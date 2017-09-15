Horoscopes for Friday, September 15, 2017

Aries
If you have time on your hands, spend it making some home improvements today. Even small things such as dusting ceiling fans and cleaning windows will help make you feel proud of your environment. Spending more time with your family members will also help to strengthen bonds. A project that everyone can contribute to can help bring you closer.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Enjoy the lighthearted mood. Lunch today with a neighbor or sibling should lift your spirits and you will be appreciated for your warmth and support. This afternoon could prove to be quite busy, so try to pace yourself. Tonight is wonderful for getting together with friends... perhaps a neighborhood barbecue or community event will appeal to you.
Lucky Number346
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
The Twins often have surprisingly conservative values, and you are reminded of this as the Moon moves through Cancer and your second house of personal finances and values. You may be tempted to spend money on family during this time frame, so why not do some shopping this evening? Just be sure to stay within budget and avoid credit card debt.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
You should be full of energy and sparkling with charisma as the Moon moves through your first house of personality. In fact, you may have so much energy that it is hard to fall asleep tonight. Avoid caffeine (including chocolate) and stimulating activity after the sun sets. Try taking a warm bath about an hour before bedtime to ensure a good night's sleep.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. Spend the evening releasing stress through gentle exercise and relaxing with soft music and candlelight.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Spending time with friends and family should be enjoyable as the Moon moves through cosy Cancer, so try to slow down and savour the moment. Surround yourself with the people who make you feel good about yourself because life is too short to waste time on people you can never satisfy. You can choose your own personal tribe, and blood ties are not a requirement.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You might be feeling a bit of pressure now that the Moon is passing through your tenth house of career and reputation; all eyes are be upon you as you make your way today. Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional today, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is moved to help you with your personal concerns.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Many Scorpions will be flying the friendly skies during this time frame: don't let high traffic and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure while the Moon is passing through your ninth house of travel and adventure, but it will also be easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The intuitive Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money today, urging you to delve below the surface and you'll have deep thoughts to contend with... just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitable death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your most significant other as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for.
Lucky Number274
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
It may be time to pay more attention to your partner as the Moon sails through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Your mate, business partner, or best friend may need a little extra TLC, so don't be stingy with your affection. If you have been having a problem communicating with your closest associates, rest assured that improvement is just around the corner.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
This a great day to get organized as the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service. There are few things more embarrassing than being asked for an important document or other item and not being able to find what should be readily available. See to it you know where everything is.
Lucky Number740
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Whether you are single or partnered, a flirtation with an associate is likely to be tempting today. If you are available, go ahead and let yourself be penetrated by Cupid's arrows! If you already have a sweetheart waiting for you at home, it won't hurt to look at the menu as long as you don't order anything.
