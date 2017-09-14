Horoscopes for Thursday, September 14, 2017

Aries
With the Moon moving through your fourth house of home and family, you'll be ready for a quiet retreat. Avoid crowded places and unpleasant people in favor of environments and companions that make you feel cosy and warm. Your home can truly be your castle if you want it to be. Bring in your favourite fresh flowers to create the perfect mood this evening.
Lucky Number429
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
It will be easier to speak up as the Moon moves through Cancer and your third house of communication. Don't be afraid to say what you think, especially on matters which you have thought long and hard about. Chances are good you will be able to gather a great deal of support to your side. Siblings and neighbors are important now.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon activates your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more business minded. It will be easier for you to stick to a budget and to be prudent with your money as ever-practical Saturn lends a sober note to the day. It should be easier than usual to say 'no' to the chocolate bars your co-workers' children are hawking for school fundraisers!
Lucky Number635
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The Moon activates your first house of personality today, so you should have more emotional energy as the Moon lends you extra strength. Just be careful not to come on too strong to those who do not know you well. While you should have extra charm and charisma, some may be overpowered by your emotional energy.
Lucky Number548
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
With the Moon in moody Cancer and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, you'll be ready to look inward. This is the beginning of your low lunar cycle, so make plenty of time for rest and meditation. You will be able to avoid repeating the same mistakes over and over again if you analyze the events of the past month during this time.
Lucky Number966
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The stars foretell a kinder, friendlier day for you as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and family. Surround yourself with mature types that you can depend on. Sure, they may not be as fun as your wilder friends, but they have more appreciation for your gifts of magic and imagination. In fact, these are the people who are likely to support you in your creative endeavors, so don't neglect your old pals.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Emotional tension is in the air as the sensitive Moon moves through emotional Cancer. Someone may be talking behind your back at work. Maintain your personal integrity and everything will fall into place. There is no need to try to outwit anyone or retaliate: just focus on your obligations and responsibilities and you will come out on top.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Your ninth house of philosophy is stimulated by the romantic Moon, giving you creative and intuitive ideas. Considering the way other cultures work could hold the answer to a problem; what seems foreign to you may be the key to success. If you're not feeling well, you may want to consider alternative medicine such as acupuncture or homeopathy (or a good astrologer!).
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The Moon travels through your eighth house of mystery, turning your thoughts towards all that is hidden. Issues of power and control may arise under a moody Cancerian Moon. This may be very exciting for some yet disturbing to others. Sexual attraction and desire is very strong.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
As the Moon travels through Cancer, be extra sensitive to your partner's feelings. This extends to business partners and best friends as well... the key is to stop worrying about what you want to say and pay attention to what others have to say. This can help you get ahead in many ways: we cannot change the way others behave, but we can alter and control our reactions.
Lucky Number324
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon moves through responsible Cancer and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to honor your obligations and duties. Don't ignore your health as you see to the well-being of others; you won't do anyone much good if you are falling apart physically. Make time for plenty of exercise, fresh air and healthy foods.
Lucky Number627
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The Moon activates your fifth house of pleasure, making you feel frisky and tempting you to relax your strict schedule for the next day or so. There's no need to run yourself into the ground. Besides, it has been proven that pleasure is a nutrient necessary for spiritual and emotional health. Focus on love, laughter and life.
Comments