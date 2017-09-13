Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Aries
Much will be said today, but will you regret any of it? With restrictive Saturn under pressure and the emotional Moon in your communication houses, you may find yourself engaged in constant discourse. Someone may be set on convincing you of something you simply cannot accept. You may need to bite your tongue no matter how badly you would like to lash out!
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Disagreements are likely between you and your associates and even your best friends may be at odds with you today. The best way to avoid unnecessary arguments is to keep your opinions to yourself. Unless it is a matter of life and death or involves the welfare of a child, keep your personal viewpoints private.
Lucky Number407
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Many feelings you have suppressed may rise to the surface today as stern Saturn is under cosmic pressure. This can be a good thing of course, as building pressure must be released. However, it may be best to spend time alone so that you can sort out your feelings without hurting anyone.
Lucky Number399
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Overcome your fears by facing them squarely today time to 'let go and let God' in certain situations. You may find that by releasing your fears you are better able to accomplish your goals... the fear of being inferior may be holding you back. This is a very intuitive and perceptive day, so take note of the impressions you experience.
Lucky Number544
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Romance and passion could be uncomfortably strong for the romantic Lion today, but you may find yourself joining in the drama! You could be overwhelmed by your needs and desires and those of your friends. Do what you know you must to retain your personal integrity.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
When I fight authority, authority always wins... John Cougar Mellencamp's 'Authority Song' might be on your mind today. Born under the sign of Capricorn, the Cosmic Authority, he truly understands the frustration you are going through today. As much as you would love to let your hair down and be your free-spirited self, you probably won't get the opportunity.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The intuitive Moon and repressive Saturn combine to create potentially intense encounters today and some Librans may be dealing with someone who disagrees strongly with their personal beliefs and ideas. Go ahead and speak up for yourself, but avoid getting into ideological battles. Walk away from people who believe that their way is the only way.
Lucky Number932
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Money may be an issue as the Moon triggers tension between restrictive Saturn and the shining Moon today. If you have overspent lately you may be regretting it now. Sexual intrigues are under way; sometimes forbidden fruit seems sweeter than what is readily available. Try not to desire that which you don't have and similarly, be wary of those who are envious of you.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
If you have relationship issues, they are likely to come up today. Chances are you want your freedom and someone else wants you to commit, or else. This applies to business relationships and friendships as well. Faith and honesty are imperative if you want to move forward in your closest connections. Express yourself fully.
Lucky Number110
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
It will be easier to make progress during the day as the Moon moves through lively Gemini. Your health can improve as the Moon urges you to take care of yourself; this is a good day to start a diet or exercise routine. You'll have the energy you need to get a great deal of work accomplished and then some!
Lucky Number121
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Creative energy is high, so put it to good use now. It may be hard for you to sit in an office all day, so try to get outside for a while. You will find that it is easier to think and to problem solve when you are out in the great wide open. Find a quiet park bench or a peaceful atrium to get your creative juices flowing.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You may feel as though you are being torn apart as the demands of your career and the needs of your family are opposed. It is important for you to find balance today. Many Fish will prefer the rewards of public life to the tensions of their private ventures today. Keep an open mind, a positive attitude and a generous heart at all times.
