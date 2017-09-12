Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Aries
After taking care of business this morning, you are likely to feel more talkative and open. With the Moon in chatty Gemini and your third house of communication, it'll be easier to express yourself. You may have some serious subjects to discuss, so pay attention to what others have to say for important clues.
Lucky Number486
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Try to stay focused as the Moon moves through your second house of personal finances today. The more organized you can be with your budget, the more you can save for the future. Of course, you'll need to set aside some money each week to spend on pleasure, otherwise, what is all this hard work for? Find a satisfactory balance.
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Take what others say in your stride as the emotional Moon clashes with testy Mars today. It may be necessary to bite your tongue around authority figures and in work environments as your career and reputation may be damaged by what you say or by what others say about you. In fact, you may want to consider a little subtle brown nosing!
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Be careful on this day of discordant energies. It will be all too easy to get in an argument about personal values, so don't go there if you want to avoid a fight. If someone tries to convince you that they are right and you are wrong, simply walk away. You may be tempted to overspend in an effort to keep up with the spending habits of your friends, but true friends don't need you to spend money in order to like you.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
A lighthearted mood rules the day as the Moon moves into communicative Gemini and your eleventh house of friends and associates. This is a great time to meet good friends for lunch and brainstorm, as creative ideas abound. In fact, you may have so many interesting thoughts in your mind that it could be hard to fall asleep tonight.
Lucky Number564
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
With the Gemini Moon activating your tenth house of career and reputation, it's time for you to focus on climbing the status ladder. There's a lot to be done and you are the perfect person to do it. You never shy away from a challenge and that is what you are going to get during the next two days or so, so be sure to get plenty of rest so you can meet them head on!
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The changing Moon enters free-wheeling Gemini and your ninth house of travel and adventure now. During the next two days or so, you may be aware of how much cultural, educational and religious factors have the power to change your life. Considering broadening your mind by higher education and cultural pursuits. You might try entering the publishing or teaching fields.
Lucky Number124
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
With the Moon leaving sensual Taurus and entering your eighth house of sex, money and power, many Scorpions will be feeling intense today. Power struggles are in evidence during the next two days. If you find yourself feeling foul don't take it out on a chicken; take time to balance and center yourself. Make a list of things that you are thankful for and release any resentments you are carrying.
Lucky Number626
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Headaches and indigestion are likely today, especially if you are travelling. In-laws, long distance communication, education and religion are all likely to create upsets as the Moon clashes with unpredictable Uranus. If you can, incorporate Yoga and meditation into your routine today. You will need to remain both balanced and flexible as the day unfolds.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You may be dealing with a crisis at work, so keep your cool today. It's important to pace yourself and stay calm, especially if driving. It may please you to tell a co-worker or a customer off, but you will be the one to pay in the end. Go for a brisk walk to take the edge off, followed by a warm relaxing bath in the evening.
Lucky Number644
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You might feel a little blue and sluggish during the first part of the day, but cheer up! The changing Moon will enter optimistic Gemini and your fifth house of pleasure, giving you a reason to smile again. In fact, the next two days or so are likely to be very romantic and pleasing, so prepare for love and laughter.
Lucky Number714
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You may feel yourself slowing down with the Moon in your fourth house of home and family and you could be dealing with strong emotions related to your past or relatives, during the next two days. Be sure to get plenty of sleep and keep yourself centered - you can only avoid unpleasant interactions by tending to your personal needs first.
