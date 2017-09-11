Horoscopes for Monday, September 11, 2017

Aries
The sensitive Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars, bringing tense emotions to the surface. Relaxation will be necessary if you want to stay balanced... don't try to do too much in one day. Take some time out to count your blessings and give thanks. It may be hard to go to sleep this evening, so try a bath infused with lavender and peppermint oils.
Lucky Number580
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Your natural understanding in matters of life, death and rebirth can be used in healing practices, so use your power wisely. This is a good day to express yourself and to share your wisdom. Don't hide your light -- shine it brightly for everyone to see and practice random acts of kindness as Mercury and Mars make waves.
Lucky Number283
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Yesterday's friction hasn't yet gone away. Anything could escalate, but you can clear the air, so that everyone knows where they stand. But try not to bear a grudge, nor to dredge up past grievances that have little or nothing to do with what's happening right now.
Lucky Number403
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The world is full of wonderful humans as well as negative ones - stay positive. You'll take great pleasure from the things and people that make your world go round. That might mean buying items that please you, even if they don't cost very much, or splashing out on something that's expensive but will grow in value over the years. You'll also enjoy buying items that will make you feel good about yourself, such as some new clothes or make-up.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
It's tempting to tell a special person where they're going wrong today. But will they appreciate your pearls of wisdom? No, they won't. In fact, they may tell you to mind your own business or point out all the ways that you're going wrong. You should also avoid starting a row about someone's values or what they spend their money on. It's a day for keeping your opinions to yourself unless you don't mind having a blazing row.
Lucky Number923
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Many of us have changed our priorities in the year that's passed. If you haven't, try and think about what it is you really need to grow spiritually, rather than what you want. Pour the oil of compassion onto the troubled waters of those around you and you will be blessed many times over. Do at least one thing nice for another being today.
Lucky Number878
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The Moon drifts through your eighth house of sex, death and rebirth, encouraging you to reflect on the meaning of life. Have you been answering the wake up call to take stock of your life and question your priorities? Today, give thanks for all you have, and do what you can to help others.
Lucky Number539
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
With the growing pains our planet is currently experiencing, nothing is more important than the love in your life. Spend time with your best friend or partner as the Moon lingers in your seventh house of significant others. Have you been answering the wake up call to take stock of your life and question your priorities? Don't bottle up your feelings completely. Look for positive and therapeutic outlets for all that angst.
Lucky Number375
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
This is a time to count your blessings, especially in the workplace. With Mars and Mercury at odds, many of you have been frustrated with work, travel and health issues. Take a few moments to rest, meditate and envision a more peaceful and compassionate future. Give thanks for all you have.
Lucky Number315
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Take comfort in the simple pleasures of life today. Most of the world will remember this day as a collective wake up call that urged us to appreciate each other, no matter what our religion or politics are. Practice random acts of beauty and kindness on this day of reflection.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Here's a great opportunity to cultivate people of power and influence. That doesn't mean shamelessly sucking up to them, but it does involve such things as doing some networking, or chatting to your boss and being genuinely interested in what he or she might have to say. You might also get involved with someone who's either much older or much younger than you.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Tempers are strained and it's easy to bite other people's heads off. What's wrong? It would be better to sort out the real reason for your annoyance than to pretend everything's OK while getting irritated with everyone within shouting distance. You won't feel nearly so angry when you've worked out what's really bugging you. Reflect on the blessings in life and try to have compassion for others no matter how annoying they are.
