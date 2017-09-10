Horoscopes for Sunday, September 10, 2017

Aries
Your second house of money is activated by the Taurus Moon, making this a good time to take care of personal business. Some Rams have been enjoying remarkably good fortune lately, but that doesn't mean you don't have to plan for the future! Take the time to organize and budget your finances. If you are resourceful, you can enjoy the good life and save for a rainy day at the same time. Mercury moves forward into detail-oriented Virgo, travelling there for the rest of the month. It's an excellent time to formulate plans for work -- and creative discussion is the best way to advance them.
Taurus
The moody Moon enters your sign helping you to feel more powerful. It will be much easier to speak your mind and to stand up for yourself. Be inventive, step outside the square and let go of the preconceptions that have been holding you back for some time. Let your imagination run wild and trust yourself to take a risk. Romance is in the frame for eligible Bulls. Conversations with children will be important.
Gemini
You may prefer silence once the Moon creeps through your twelfth house of solitude today. This marks the beginning of your low lunar cycle, so make plenty of time for rest and meditation. You may be involved in discussion or receive news about your home, as Mercury heads on into Virgo again. There are changes afoot regarding either your physical property or the people who inhabit it. Discuss all the options and then the right one becomes clear. Old matters may be rehashed.
Cancer
You may be thinking about the old saying 'with friends like these, who needs enemies?' as discordant energies build between your house of friendship and house of values. You may want to guard yourself in personal relationships; be generous when and where you can but avoid being taken advantage of. Mercury the Messenger moves into Virgo again. Your brain will be full of schemes. Creative Crabs opt for a different kind of expression. The ideas of others stimulate your thinking process.
Leo
As much as you would rather just have fun, many Lions will have responsibility today. As the Moon lights up your tenth house of career and status, you'll need to focus on the job at hand. A little bit of discipline and a pinch of sacrifice will go a long way in helping you meet your obligations and shine in the eyes of others. Mercury moves into Virgo now, so expect important discussions about money, either with associates, relatives or those who work with finance. Try to set some goals during this time.
Virgo
While the Moon passes through your ninth house of travel and adventure, part of you will want to try new things and see new places! As Mercury the Messenger moves on into your sign, travelling there until the end of the month you'll have the gift of the gab. Make sure you do some listening as well as talking...
Libra
The Moon moves through Taurus, turning up the heat in your eighth house of sex, money and power. Stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Make change as and when you can. If someone wants to borrow money, you need to consider the request very carefully.
Scorpio
Talk over your plans with friends. It's time to exchange ideas and really listen to the contributions that others have to make. A little scheming and dreaming of your own could set you on a new course or shift your thinking about what's important. Make time for love and romance too... the more effort you put into your relationship with your partner, the more you will be rewarded.
Sagittarius
Mercury the Messenger is now moving through Virgo, travelling there over the next three weeks. Discussions with authorities or superiors are on the cards. Versatility is key with regard to professional advancement. Tend to matters of health as the moody Moon enters your sixth house of health and service. If you let yourself get run down, you won't be of use to yourself or anyone else. Make an effort to relax as much as possible today. Why not go for a walk in a natural setting?
Capricorn
The alluring Moon in your fifth house of romance and creativity signals playtime for the serious Sea-Goat. Most of you have been consumed with meeting responsibilities and trying to expand your horizons, but now it's time to have fun and relax. Get out and about, stretch your legs and take in the fresh air to get the best from your mind. Think big. Discuss important possibilities with overseas connections. Capricorns who venture on a romantic date may find the evening erupting in unexpected passion.
Aquarius
You may find yourself turning inward as the Moon moves through sensual Taurus and your fourth house of home and family. This is a good day to take care of your personal business. There'll be lots to think about, especially where your inner self is concerned. Put effort into solving the mystery of you. Dreams will be revealing, so write them down upon waking. Discussions or plans related to your joint financial situation are on the cards. Live in the now.
Pisces
As the sensual Taurus Moon activates your third house of communication, it's time to speak up and be heard. Your words carry a lot of weight so be careful what you say, as you may have to deal with an evasive or unreliable co-worker or employee at this time. Mercury the Messenger moves into Virgo, so there'll be much discussion with partners and close associates. New creative schemes and dreams will hit the airwaves but old grievances or problems may surface.
