Horoscopes for Sunday, March 26, 2017

Aries
Great insight can be yours as the Moon spins in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Dreams you have now are likely to be revealing even if they are cryptic and confusing. Spending time alone will help you reach a deeper understanding of your own subconscious motivations. Avoid crowds, loud music, and other forms of spiritual pollution.
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The Moon in your eleventh house of friends and associates is making your connections more emotionally intense. You will want to be with people that you feel a special camaraderie with, avoiding those who are not one of your kind. Shared dreams and ideals can bring a great deal of pleasure. Children's interests are also becoming more prominent now.
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Moon in your tenth house of career and reputation should remind others that you are generally above reproach. After all, Geminians are ruled by the planet Mercury, which symbolizes wisdom and communication among other things. Of course, if you recall your mythology, Mercury did have a weakness for a bit of flirtation... but of course you would never do such a thing!
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Today has the potential for being absolutely lovely as the Moon blends well with Mars; some may even find romance with someone from a far-off place or different culture. Trying something new will be good for your soul, so be open to new experiences. In-laws and other relatives at a distance are feeling generous towards you, so make an effort to communicate.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The Moon is in your eighth house of sex, money and power, potentially intensifying your moods. If you are in a committed, intimate relationship, you may find the sexual energy is incredible. If not, you may find strenuous exercise is helpful. Either way, it is a good idea to make positive use of your sexual drive. Make the walls shake and the ceiling rattle with your passion for life.
Lucky Number459
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships is building pressure between you and your partner. You may need to clear the air about certain things. Don't be shy... remember, this is your life, too! You can enjoy a healthy, rewarding connections with others if you speak up about your needs and expectations. Communicate!
Lucky Number252
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon may bring awareness of your mental and physical health now. You can enjoy inner and outer beauty if you make a consistent effort to take the very best care of yourself. You may want to focus on letting go of the hurts of the past year. Count your blessings and look forward to a happy and healthy time ahead.
Lucky Number917
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
A lighthearted mood rules the day as the Moon passes through your fifth house of love and romance. It'll be easy to choose fun and games over more serious pursuits, and why shouldn't you? You'll want every chance for pleasure that comes your way. Loosen up and enjoy a breezy afternoon.
Lucky Number863
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Take comfort in your own sweet secrets as the Moon moves through your privacy-loving fourth house. The Archer has a much deeper inner life than is often apparent on the surface, enabling you to gain strength from a hidden source. Find time to energize your spiritual batteries in the way that feels best to you. Count your blessings and enjoy simplicity.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The Moon encourages you to speak your mind about matters that are important to you now. In fact, you may find you are doing more talking than usual as the passing Moon lights up your third house of siblings and neighbors. If you find yourself playing referee, your objective analysis will be appreciated. By tomorrow the air should be cleared regarding these matters.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Some of your wants and some of your beliefs may be in conflict today; powerful Saturn urges you to enjoy life on your own terms while the sensitive Moon asks you to review your values and traditions. You may find yourself experiencing many personal contradictions over the next few months as Saturn transforms the way you view pleasure... values that are based on truth won't change, so don't fear losing anything important.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The Moon creates an intense atmosphere in your relationships, so try to be sensitive to the way you respond to others. Your emotions are bound to run high; you may be surprised at how intensely you feel. Go ahead and let the energy flow in the most positive way possible. If you need to dance naked under the stars, by all means do so.
Comments