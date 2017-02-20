Horoscopes for Monday, February 20, 2017

Aries
Despite the feeling that something is going on behind the scenes, the Aries energy is boosted by the majestic Moon and mighty Mars. These two forces, the emotional power of action and passion, combine to bring good contacts and sharp ideas, especially from those at a distance. Relationships are a bit rocky, especially in the career zone, but good ideas, well-packaged will score valuable points there too, especially with older or more powerful people.
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Some disagreeable energies are floating around today, especially in the local area and domestic zone. Arguments about money are brewing, so maintain a steady pace and do not be distracted from your path, especially with older family members. Keep relations calm and positive with neighbors and local organizations. Things improve tomorrow.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Imaginative ideas are buzzing, as your thoughts turn to making longer term plans. This is just the time to consider your options regarding serious writing or educational projects. Have you contacted your agent?? You yearn to get away from current restrictions and your energy is high. It's time to plan that trip! Wise advice will come from someone older. Expect a breakthrough tonight.
Lucky Number275
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Conflict at work can be overcome through proper communication, Cancer. Important people are on your side, so that's quite positive. Gossips and backbiting people will just have to bite their tongues for the time being, but obstructions in working relationships are likely to come out of the closet tonight.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
It's a splashy, romantic sort of a day, Leo, as the magic Moon swishes through your house of love. Now that the poet Mercury has settled in Aquarius, unfeeling words will disturb your financiers, so be sure to coat them with sweetness, if you want your credit card to survive. Responsibilities weigh so on you, my furry friends, so let's look ahead to the weekend, when romantic purrings can be set to more serious purposes.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The wise virgin will set about making a new start today, as the cosmic forces promise a great transformation and perhaps even the revealing of a higher purpose for you. Of course, the not so wise virgin may experience a dose of serious obstruction at home, or with family, so she will feel inclined to buzz orf and leave them to their own devices.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
There's a lot of running around today, Libra, and you'll be busy answering emails, phone calls and with visitors dropping in for a chat. Some confusions might arise regarding communications from overseas, or travel bookings. If you are using the creative energies to boost your image with the public, get onto your publisher, as there could be a minor hiccup. Why not give your brother or sister a call, as they'll be glad to hear from you.
Lucky Number484
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Money makes the world go around, Scorpio and now your focus turns to the finances. Extravagant gestures may backfire or be misunderstood. This is partly because your mind is very emotional now and not as conscious it needs to be to deal with this energy, as after a strange night of dreams and fancies, you may meet an unusual and mystical person, who has a strong effect. This is due to the impending sense of inner transformation that is coming later.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Your own natural strengths are boosted, but there's still a certain amount of identity conflict in the Sagittarian heart. People are drawn to you, but it's easy for them to misunderstand what you say (no doubt because their minds are clouded with emotion). This can lead to arguments over nothing really. As the day marches on, the cosmic powers zero in on you, so prepare to cross the Rubicon, Caesar.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Financial arrangements are challenged by current aspects, as large institutions line up against the public. Communications are less than ideal, so if you are intending to take out a loan, or extend your credit card, leave it for a few days until aspects are more favorable. Some hidden or concealed information is likely to come to light, so be prepared.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Ideally you will now be concentrating on ways to actualize your future dreams, Aquarius. The energy is good for that, as it is for a flash of romantic desire, probably sparking among groups and associations of which you are a member. It will be hard to keep the conversation calm, however, as the day has an underlying tension that will reach critical mass tonight. To defuse the inner tension before it takes on cosmic proportions, why not invite everyone over to your place on Saturday night, as your social power will be peaking then.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The general atmosphere in your career environment is less than pleasant, as people are argumentative and can be annoying. This is because the energies are building up to a significant hump tonight, when the stresses will either be resolved or else drop away for a while. Why not spend some time at home if you can, improving the decor.
