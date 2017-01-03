Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Aries
Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your love today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, etc etc. Romance could well be concealed, even secretive, or restricted to fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist the feeling of self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon and Venus are into friendly Pisces today, so your natural charm combined with your personal aspirations and dreams are in the forefront. Venus empowers your 11th house this month, encouraging you to create harmony and cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities will be very rewarding during the month ahead.
Lucky Number694
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as Venus enters your house of career and public image. Venus in your midheaven this month emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! Work with the Great and Good, where the most benefit may be found. The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures.
Lucky Number303
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Today should be fun, light and easy, so enjoy the happy vibes. Your intellect and spiritual awareness will reach a monthly peak as the Moon and Venus travel through your ninth house of the higher mind. Let it flow. Dealings with foreigners and cultured types are favoured. Romance heats up as well, so do something special for your beloved. You may do well through travel and artistic pursuits too.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Joint income and social status are likely to surface this month, with Venus in Pisces. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect what you are owed.
Lucky Number187
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Venus moves into Pisces, your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, so keep a cool head! Partnerships are emphasized in weeks ahead, and new partnerships, marriage and joint ventures are also in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Court cases and contracts should work out for you this month.
Lucky Number326
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, dear Libra. Venus dancing into charming Pisces improves relationships with colleagues and employees over the coming weeks. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is in the stars. Use your natural artistry to beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. Get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are all favoured under this .
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
As sweet Venus visits delightful Pisces for nearly a month, your romantic side comes out. Children will be more responsive and eager to spend time with you, so make time for the young ones in your life. You can improve relationships and expand your social contacts too. Remember to curb the urge to splurge in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic expression is stimulated by Venus. Speculation is also favoured, but use your head and consult your partner before blowing the lot!
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus sweeps into charming Pisces today. It's time to make a brand new start by improving domestic relations and any kind of mutual developments. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
As Venus heads into Pisces, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured and you may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment.
Lucky Number789
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people early in the day, then personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world?
Lucky Number739
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Loving Venus cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the same-old, same-old, then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you this month. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it!
