Horoscopes for Monday, January 2, 2017

Aries
You are determined to work confidently and alone, which may ruffle the feathers of those in your sphere. You seek your own answers, but will find it beneficial to take a moment and listen to wise advice from someone who has been in your shoes in the past. Contracts and legal concerns may also pop up today.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Negativity and conflict surrounds something important to you Taurus, so now is the time to stand firm and defend your rights and desires. Be wary of individuals who pry into details. Don't fall for any form of flattery as it may be a ploy to find a sensitive point, so they can win their own victory.
Lucky Number605
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
New connections for you today, ranging from a new addition to your social circle to the possibility of a new love interest. It is another social day where your mind ignites with creative ideas and enthusiastic energy. Bring fun and sun to all you share time with.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Romance, romance, romance! Your romantic life is the focus of your day and you will relish spending your hours with the one you love the most. Another day for single Cancer to meet a new love interest and connected Cancer will find that their romantic energy is still as fresh as the day you first met your love.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Leo
What was yesterday is now today! New information gives a different perspective Leo and you are able to see much more clearly the right direction to take. Still be wary of new romantic interests and attempt to remove emotional thought from any choices they may give to you. You are in a more stable mindset and can be certain of the outcome you desire.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
The world looks wonderful through your eyes today Virgo as you are energized with the consideration of new possibilities. A new opportunity brings great promise and many of your present creative ideas and general concepts prove viable and fruitful. There is also the strong indication that single Virgo may enter a new romance today.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Your creative energy and constructive thought processes are sensational today Libra. You approach your day with a revitalized attitude as you find new ways to solve old concerns. An old flame may reappear on the scene by way of a message or an accidental meeting. Singles will find a love opportunity.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Nothing keeps you down or trapped for too long, Scorp, as you are resilient and a keen problem-solver. What clouded your day yesterday dissipates as you find a solution and positive energy is returned to you. Remain on this present course, as hard work and firm focus will bring the outcome you have planned and hoped for.
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
There are positive happenings for you today, but you will still feel as if there are delays and hurdles to reach your final outcome. This is as it should be, Sagittarius, as good news is on its way to you and will come in the form of professional recognition or a financial increase. Don't be impatient, it is all happening.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Bring some rest into your hectic schedule, as a frantic routine may develop negative health energy at a later stage. Find pleasure from quieter activities and a wise soul passes some interesting advice and reason your way. A great day for reflection and assessment of your daily routine.
Lucky Number866
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks but you will prove them wrong today. An opportunity presents itself where you will be able to delve into a new activity or career option and really find you have a knack for it. An opportunity from the past may revisit today and you can apply your experience to mold this possibility into a new life alternative.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Knowledge is power but at certain times we must consider our intentions in using our information. Gossip can be fun but also very destructive and may be quite the theme for your day. Avoid misusing your knowledge and be wary of who you trust. The surprising element of the day is a true friend reveals themselves with their kindness and support.
