Horoscopes for Friday, December 23, 2016

Aries
Someone is being awfully bossy and dictatorial. You long to prick their self-important bubble, but there may be reasons why you can't. Instead, you'll just have to grit your teeth and get on with it. Make sure that you don't behave in the same way, perhaps by being rather arrogant or assuming that you're the only one who knows that you're doing. Not a good strategy!
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Stay calm and don't panic. You're suddenly aware of all the things you still need to do before the big day on Sunday, and you can't help getting in a state about them. But you won't achieve anything if you start chasing your own tail or wasting your valuable energy by getting annoyed, so take a few deep breaths and then tackle the most urgent tasks first. Maybe you should ask someone to lend you a hand?
Lucky Number695
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Once again you have to cope with a frosty atmosphere between you and loved ones. Love and money are at the heart of the problem. Maybe someone is feeling jealous or they're annoyed about all the expenses that have been incurred lately. You must sort things out otherwise everyone concerned will continue to seethe in silence.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Maybe the pre-Christmas strain is starting to get to you and this looks like being a rather tense day. Are you feeling annoyed with someone or are you simply in one of those crotchety moods in which nothing anyone does is right? The better you know someone the more likely they are to get on your nerves now, so clear the air quickly rather than leaving storm clouds wherever you go.
Lucky Number884
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
In a panic and not sure what to do first? It's one of those tricky days when there aren't enough hours in which to do everything and you're feeling frazzled. There could also be a mini drama about a work problem, a health matter or something connected with one of your pets. But don't blow it out of proportion because that will waste valuable time that would be better spent sorting out the problem.
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Keep a close eye on your spending or it will go haywire. That's especially likely if you're doing your last-minute Christmas shopping and you get into a panic about what to buy certain people. Overspending is one option, but you may not be very happy about it come the New Year when you have to add up the amount of money you burned through in December. If you aren't the one who's spending too much, a loved one is the culprit -- and you won't be very happy about it.
Lucky Number357
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Someone is being very defensive today. They're over-reacting to everything they hear and using it as an excuse to get upset and angry. Let's hope you aren't the person who's behaving like this because it will be very exhausting for the people around you. If you're annoyed about something, get it out in the open and deal with it, so you can put it behind you. But don't take it out on innocent bystanders.
Lucky Number177
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Keep a strict watch over what you say today, Scorpio, in case you accidentally blurt out something that was supposed to be a secret. It will be too easy to do this and you may not even realize that you've let the cat out of the bag until someone else tells you. This certainly isn't a good day to tell anyone your secrets either, in case they can't keep the information to themselves.
Lucky Number749
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
It looks as though there's a clash today between you and a friend, especially if the vexed topic of money comes between you. Maybe you have a disagreement about how much something costs or whether you can afford to go out on the town. There could also be an element of possessiveness creeping in, with one of you wanting to control the other's activities or contacts with the outside world.
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You're worried about getting everything done in time, but there's a storm cloud hanging over your head. Are you feeling weighed down by responsibilities or fazed by the list of things you've still go to do? Don't get yourself all worked up because that will just slow you down and make you unpopular, neither of which do you want at the moment.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Someone isn't being very sensitive today. Maybe they're making crass remarks or they're saying things that are downright offensive. You won't be impressed by them and will be tempted to say something, but should you? If you do decide to speak up, try not to leave it until you're so angry that you're looking for an argument. A few tactful comments early on would be better than a full-scale shouting match when you can't stand it any longer.
Lucky Number855
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
It's a difficult day so take care. Someone is feeling hemmed in and trapped, especially by another person's emotional expectations or demands - perhaps yours. Watch out if you're the person who's feeling needy, possessive or suspicious because this won't go down very well with a partner. There could also be a difference of opinion about whether someone has fulfilled their obligations in a relationship and is pulling their weight.
