Horoscopes for Sunday, November 13, 2016

Aries
How you feel about your values and how your associates feel may not mesh too well today, so avoid conversations about morals and scruples. Of course, you could be a politician or a religious worker, in which case you may be tiring of your own rhetoric. It's hard to be good all the time, especially when everyone else seems to be having a jolly time being bad!
Lucky Number451
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You should be feeling much better now that your high cycle has begun. Everyone will be charmed by you as the Moon gives you extra charisma; use this advantage on your most significant other, who may crave your attention. You could feel somewhat awkward and out of place at a social function, but it's all in your head. You are the belle of the ball and you don't even know it!
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Your lunar low cycle begins today as the Moon moves through Taurus and it's time to stay in bed and dream for a while. What have the Twins learned over the past few weeks? Ask yourself where you have been and where you want to go to help end the monthly cycle. Any woman will tell you that there is a profound sense of relief mixed in with the pain that marks the end of each monthly cycle... the release of the old to make way for the new is what ties us into the universal cycle of life.
Lucky Number629
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
If you've been troubled lately, now is the time to seek a friend's counsel. Even just a little tea and sympathy will be nice, so plan to have lunch with someone empathetic. Everyone needs to spend a little time with someone who won't judge them; Cancer is often wonderful at giving this sort of unconditional affection but often has a harder time seeking it out. Accept a little TLC... you need it now.
Lucky Number211
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Deceptive Neptune blends with the Moon to create confusion today; be on your toes at work, where misunderstandings are likely to happen. Organize yourself well today in preparation for tomorrow, when the real fun begins. The more you can clear things up now, the better you will fare in the next day or two, when everyone seems to go mad.
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Moon moves through practical Taurus, blending with passionate Mars in your sixth house of health and service. Practice creative visualization now... the more you imagine something, the more likely it is to happen. Focus on the future you have for yourself and imagine the steps you must take to get there. Do this often and see how quickly fantasy can become reality.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You might find yourself feeling a bit moody today as the Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power. In fact, the next two days or so will be rather intense, so plan to exercise your frustrations today. It isn't that anyone has done anything wrong, it's just that it seems you are working very hard but not getting anywhere. That isn't really true, you know. Have faith.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Last minute changes in your plans are likely as the Moon clashes with irritable Mars. Notwithstanding, today can be fun and exciting if you are prepared to be flexible. If you are not in the mood for surprises, you may be quite put out by what transpires. Look at life as one grand adventure and see the humor in little miscalculations. Laughter will help save the day.
Lucky Number734
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today; it might be time for a check up. With Neptune and Uranus in your third house, nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results.
Lucky Number986
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
The Moon drifts through your fifth house of romance and creativity, making today perfect for a romantic interlude. You can use your natural charm and imagination to create the perfect atmosphere for seduction if you so choose. For those who are not as interested in matters of the heart, creative projects and children's interests are favoured.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
After a hard day's work, it's time to retreat to home sweet home as the hearth loving Moon moves through Taurus and your fourth house of home and family. With the Full Moon just around the corner, you'll need to focus on your foundations. Even if the people under your roof drive you crazy sometimes, make an effort to count your blessings.
Lucky Number224
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Confusion among friends may be distracting as the Moon and Mars clash today; try not to lose your temper with incompetent associates. It's important to be careful while driving as distractions are more likely to lead to accidents now. Later in the day, be sure to spend time chatting with your favourite sibling or neighbor. You'll be glad you did!
