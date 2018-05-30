Summer orchestra camp coming to Bradenton campus

Band and strings students hoping to cultivate their passion for music can do so this summer thanks to a grant from the Manatee Community Foundation.

The Eugene F. and Elizabeth Hull Fund awarded $10,000 to the Pops Orchestra to host "Camping with the Pops" at the State College of Florida's Bradenton location. The immersive, week-long program will begin on Monday, June 25, and conclude on Friday, June 29, with a concert open to the public at 8 p.m. in the Neel Performing Arts Center.

Robyn Bell will conduct the SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra. PROVIDED PHOTO

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Robyn Bell, Conductor of the Pops Orchestra and Director of Instrumental Studies at SCF, will teach students to "perform music from Broadway, film scores, jazz and popular music" with the help of other Pops members, according to a press release.

Students will also "receive group instruction on their instruments, learn music performance, have master classes and engage with experienced music performers and teachers," the press release said.

The Pops Orchestra was founded in 1975 to bring music to all people through "low ticket prices and varied programming," according to the organization's website. The orchestra has over 60 musicians this season, all of whom are members of the Sarasota/Bradenton community.

To register for auditions, visit thepopsorchestra.org.