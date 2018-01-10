Betty White’s secret to a long life? Vodka and hot dogs

Betty White says vodka and hot dogs – in that order – is her secret to a long life.
The famously spry, beloved actress and “Golden Girls” star is getting ready to celebrate her 96th birthday on Jan. 17.
But her love of liquor and franks isn’t White’s only trick to living a long, happy life. She says consistently having an optimistic mindset is important, too, according to Parade magazine.
Started celebrating my birthday a little early with @ParadeMagazine. That's a LOT of candles!!! pic.twitter.com/uCIgVfYRkr— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 5, 2018
“Accentuate the positive, not the negative,” White told the magazine.
“It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”
The six-time Emmy winner has been working in show business for more than 75 years. She has the longest television career of any female entertainer in history, Parade reported.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
