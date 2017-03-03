Manatee County artist finds his passion in palm fronds

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare Pause

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

0:44 Manatee's Joshua Booker feels like a 'ghost' entering state wrestling tourney

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide