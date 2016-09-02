Sacramento Kings guard pleads guilty to domestic battery

Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery from a May incident.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2clcyO9 ) that the 29-year-old Collison entered the plea Friday in Placer County Superior Court.
The Placer County District Attorney's Office says Collison must serve 20 days in jail, but may be allowed to participate in an alternative sentencing program. He must perform 20 hours of community service and complete a yearlong program to deter domestic violence as part of a three-year sentence of informal probation.
Deputies arrested Collison after responding to a report of a woman being assaulted inside a home.
Collison completed two seasons with the Kings and has one year remaining on his contract. He previously played for New Orleans, Indiana, Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers.
