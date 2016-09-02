FST in Sarasota continues its ‘For the Ages’ project

Last season, Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota presented the first chapter in an ambitious multi-year project called “For the Ages.” The project’s goal is to create documentary theater based on interviews with people from the community.
That first chapter, “Old Enough To Know Better,” examined various aspects of aging. One of the aspects that most resonated with interviewees, and with audiences, revolved around dying and death.
So, for the second segment of the “For the Ages” project, FST zeroes in on those issues with a piece titled “Last Rights.” It’s set for a limited engagement beginning Wednesday, and running for just five shows through the following Sunday.
The people at FST say that “Last Rights” takes a “sharp and sometimes laughing look at death and dying.” It explores such issues as do-not-resuscitate orders, death with dignity, assisted dying, hospice and how we as a culture and a species define mercy, pain and compassion. It was assembled by Jason Cannon, who also created “Old Enough to Know Better,” and the material comes from hundreds of interviews conducted by assembled by Jason Cannon, based on interviews, transcriptions and research conducted by FST staff and interns, including hundreds of interviews with area residents.
Details: Sept. 7-11, Browne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$25. 941-366-9000, floridastudiotheatre.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments