Set in Manatee, TV show ‘Claws’ to follow 5 manicurists

At the popular HN Nails and Spa in Creekwood Crossings off State Road 70 in East Manatee the manicurists interact with customers and each other, with plenty of daily laughter as the result, says owner Eric Nguyen.
But Nguyen predicts the giggles and chatter would be at an all-time high if a proposed TNT television show set in a fictitious Manatee County nail salon actually becomes a reality.
“There would be a lot of joking,” Nguyen said Thursday. “Joking with customers makes us happy.”
TNT has ordered a pilot for “Claws,” an hour-long scripted drama/comedy which purportedly follows five diverse actors playing Manatee County manicurists, according to a release from Warner Brothers, whose division, Warner Horizon Television would be a partner on the project with TNT Original Productions.
‘Claws’ is a midnight dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness which follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous Florida manicurists in the traditionally male world of organized crime. We will soon find out there is a lot more going on at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon than silk wraps and pedicures.
“Claws” is to be executive-produced by Le Train Train Production’s Rashida Jones along with Will McCormack, according to the release.
“This has legs,” Jeanne Corcoran, Director of the Sarasota County Film Office, said Thursday. “It’s from Rashida Jones and she’s very successful and in demand right now.”
Scouts from the production companies are currently touring Manatee and Sarasota to find a shooting location site, Corcoran added.
“We hope our entire region will benefit from this project,” Corcoran said. “Teamwork, cooperation, resources and overall community support will be essential.”
Although extras will be needed to be in the show and will be requested later through a casting call, right now the project is asking for crew and technical resumes which can be emailed to tina@filmsarasota.com., Corcoran said.
