‘Magic Men’ add a show at Tampa Theatre on Nov. 8.

They promise to bring the experience of “Magic Mike” and “Fifty Shades of Grey” to the stage. They say they’ll leave their audience in an “exhilarated euphoric state.”
And they’ve just announced that they’ll be doing all that in Tampa.
Magic Men, a male revue that’s touring the country with a show that combines lots of hot guys and lots of amazing stagecraft, is touring the country. On Thursday, they announced that they’ve added several Florida shows, including a Nov. 8 date at Tampa Theatre.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 9, through the revue’s website, magicmenlive.com. Show time and ticket prices have not been announced.
The Magic Men’s website shows the guys dancing, grinding and performing some seriously impressive moves, dressed in everything from briefs to military dress uniforms, and ripping their shorts to shreds. They sometimes do all that in close contact with women from the audience who have been brought onto the stage. Smoke, special effects and lasers enhance the action.
Tampa Theatre is at 711 N Franklin St., in downtown Tampa. The phone number there is 813-274-8981 and the website is tampatheatre.org.
