Jill Scott returns to St. Petersburg’s Mahaffey Theater

It was just last August that Jill Scott sold out St. Petersburg’s Mahaffey Theater.
She’ll be back at the Mahaffey Thursday evening. As of earlier this week, there were still plenty of tickets available. That’s a little odd, since Scott’s 2015 concert earned effervescent reviews from fans and critics.
Last year’s show no doubt got a big boost in sales because her latest album, “Woman,” had just come out a couple of weeks before, and was already at the top of the charts
She hasn’t had a new album since “Woman,” but Scott, the virtuosic chanteuse who blends soul, jazz, blues, hip-hop and even opera into music that’s innovative but still very friendly on the ears, has plenty of material to draw from.
Scott has been making records since 2000, when she released the somewhat audaciously titled “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1.” It went platinum and earned her a Grammy nomination for best R&B vocal performance, and the track “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” was one of the most popular songs of the early 21st century. She’s released four studio albums since then, and all have been huge hits. Her best-known songs include “A Long Walk,” “So In Love” and “Fool’s Gold.”
Opening the show is award-winning spoken-word artist Georgia Me.
One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Scott’s Blues Babe Foundation, which provides mentoring and scholarships for young students.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Mahaffey Theater, 401 First St. S., St. Petersburg. $70.50-$106.50. 727-892-5767, themahaffey.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments