Clinton wraps up Hamptons fundraising swing

Hillary Clinton is wrapping a fundraising blitz in the Hamptons, where she has racked up millions during a three-day swing.
The Democratic presidential nominee hopped from mansion to mansion in the tony New York oceanfront vacation destination, appearing at parties and dinners where the contributions ranged from $1,000 to $100,000 for guests and hosts. The top-dollar tour concluded Tuesday night with an event in Sag Harbor complete with performances from Jimmy Buffett, Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney.
On an outdoor stage, Buffet entertained for more than an hour, playing hits like "Margaritaville" and "Cheesburgers in Paradise." Bon Jovi serenaded the crowd with "Who Says You Can't Go Home," and McCartney's numbers included "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Lady Madonna." The trio closed out the show with a performance of "Hey Jude." Attendees said Clinton even hit the dance floor with McCartney during one of Buffet's numbers.
McCartney joked with the crowd, according to fundraiser guests, saying that this was "the first time I've paid to hear myself sing."
Clinton kicked off her Tuesday fundraisers with an afternoon party in Sagaponack, where guests mingled with the candidate in a sunny backyard dotted with tables decked in red- and blue-checkered tablecloths.
The events all raised money for the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fund supporting her campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state party organizations.
Heading into the final stretch of the campaign, Clinton is stressing that the race against Republican Donald Trump is far from over. At an event Monday she told guests that "this is the most unpredictable election season that I certainly can remember."
Clinton heads to Ohio Wednesday where she will speak at the American Legion's annual convention in Cincinnati.
Comments