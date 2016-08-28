Artist with roots in Maine to develop Congress Square art

Maine's largest city is selecting an artist with family ties to the state to create a public art design for one of its most visible public spaces.
The Portland Public Art Committee says Sarah Sze (ZEE) will design a concept for permanent public art to be located in Congress Square. The city says Sze lives in New York City, is originally from Boston and has family ties in Maine.
Congress Square is home of Congress Square Park, which has been the site of redesign efforts since a public referendum spared it from private development.
Sze will collaborate with a design team from WRT.
The city is paying a fee of $75,000 from its Portland Public Art Committee budget.
