August 28, 2016 3:56 AM

Italian museums giving Sunday proceeds to rebuild quake zone

Italy's state museums are donating their proceeds Sunday to relief and reconstruction efforts in the area devastated by an earthquake.

The Associated Press
ROME

The 6.2 magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened three medieval towns in central Italy, destroying not only private homes but also churches and other centuries-old cultural treasures.

The idea is to use art for art — harnessing the nation's rich artistic heritage to help recover and restore other objects of beauty in the towns flattened by the tremor.

Culture Minster Dario Franceschini appealed to Italians to "go to museum in a sign of solidarity with people affected by the earthquake." The appeal on Twitter is at #museums4italy.

It's one of several efforts that have sprung up to help the towns rebuild.

The pre-dawn earthquake killed 291 people and injured hundreds.

