Italian museums giving Sunday proceeds to rebuild quake zone

The sun sets behind collapsed houses in the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Firefighters operate a drone to survey damages in the church of the village of Cossito, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Paintings hang on the walls of the severely damaged church in the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
A man walks past collapsed houses in the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
Firefighters operate a drone to survey damaged constructions in the village of Cossito, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
The remains of the church of the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
A man walks by rubble in the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
A painting hangs on a wall of the severely damaged church in the village of Santi Lorenzo e Flaviano, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Andrew Medichini
AP Photo
A rescuer and a sniffer dog stand atop rubble in Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. As Italians observed a day of national mourning, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Matteo Renzi joined grieving family members for a state funeral for some of the victims of Wednesday's quake.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
Firefighters recover paintings from a collapsed house in Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
An Italian army soldier walks past rubble in Villa San Lorenzo, near Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. Italians bid farewell Saturday to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
A view of a collapsed house in Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. As Italians observed a day of national mourning, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Matteo Renzi joined grieving family members for a state funeral for some of the victims of Wednesday's quake.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
Firefighters recover paintings from a collapsed house in Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. As Italians observed a day of national mourning, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Matteo Renzi joined grieving family members for a state funeral for some of the victims of Wednesday's quake.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
Firefighters work outside the Hotel Roma in Amatrice, central Italy, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 where a 6.1 earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m., Wednesday. As Italians observed a day of national mourning, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Matteo Renzi joined grieving family members for a state funeral for some of the victims of Wednesday's quake.
Antonio Calanni
AP Photo
