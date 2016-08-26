Lawsuit: Bieber skipped out on $1,800 meet-and-greet in Miami

A Weston mother has filed a lawsuit against pop star Justin Bieber after a botched meet-and-greet session with the singer that left her 14-year-old daughter and dozens of other young fans high and dry.
According to the action filed in Broward County Circuit Court, Melissa Matthai says she wants much more than an apology from the singer of Sorry: She wants damages paid in of contract, negligent misrepresentation and violation of the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
In the worst-case scenario, a judge could order triple the damages that a jury would impose on the singer.
The lawsuit stems from one of the Biebs’ two concerts at the Triple A in early July in Miami.
Back in November, Matthai paid $1,856.35 for her and daughter Gabriela, a 14-year-old student at Cypress Bay High School, to see Bieber’s show.
The tickets included floor seats but also a meet-and-greet session.
In March, however, Bieber decided there’d be no more close encounters with fans, allegedly after a security breach.
The tour company promised refunds, but Matthai’s lawyer and husband, Scott Behrens, says they have been slow coming.
“She hasn’t been paid yet,” Behrens said. “Fans bought these tickets months in advance with a clear understanding that they’d get to meet Bieber. They simply didn’t get what they paid for. Good thing there is a legal remedy for things like these.”
No comment from Bieber’s Miami attorney, who had yet to be served with the suit.
