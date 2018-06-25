Heather Locklear arrested for alleged attack on deputy, EMT

FILE - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, actress Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting first responders for the second time this year. Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say Locklear was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail. Authorities say Locklear appeared to be extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home after a report of a domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say she kicked a deputy and a paramedic. She was taken to a hospital and booked into jail. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision