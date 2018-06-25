AP PHOTOS: Incan festival pays homage to sun across Andes

Aymara Indians hold up their hands to receive the first rays of sunlight in a New Year's ritual at the ruins of the ancient city of Tiwanaku, Bolivia, early Thursday, June 21, 2018. Bolivia's Aymara indigenous communities are celebrating the Andean new year 5,526 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. Juan Karita AP Photo