San Francisco restaurants open kitchens to refugee chefs

In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Festival. San Francisco restaurants are opening their kitchens for the first time to refugees who are showcasing their culinary skills and native cuisines while raising their profiles as aspiring chefs as part of a program to increase awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide. Lorin Eleni Gill AP Photo