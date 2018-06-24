Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

FILE - In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Donald Hall, author of numerous poetry books, poses in the barn of the 200-year-old Wilmot farm that has been in his family for four generations. Hall, a prolific, award-winning poet and man of letters widely admired for his sharp humor and painful candor about nature, mortality, baseball and the distant past, died at age 89. Hall's daughter, Philippa Smith, confirmed Sunday, June 24, 2018, that her father died Saturday at his home in Wilmot, after being in hospice care for some time. Jim Cole, File AP Photo