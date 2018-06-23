Florida attorney general confronted at Mr. Rogers movie

Protesters confronted Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a showing of a documentary about children's TV host Fred Rogers, and they questioned her stands on immigration and health care.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Bondi received a police escort Friday when several members of Organize Florida confronted her as she left a Tampa theater after seeing "Won't You Be My Neighbor." They questioned Florida joining a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act and Bondi's general support of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Maria Jose Chapa said it was an impromptu protest after someone spotted Bondi. When asked if the documentary's star would have handled the situation the same, she replied, "I'm not Mr. Rogers."
Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders were recently confronted at restaurants.
