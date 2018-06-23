Memorial set at Florida arena for slain rapper XXXTentacion

FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Lenar Nesmith, of Pompano Beach, Fla., a fan of rap singer XXXTentacion, writes a message on the sidewalk outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Dedrick Devonshay Williams announced Saturday, June 23 that a memorial will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers. A flyer posted to XXXTentacion’s Instagram page invites fans to “come say your final goodbye.” FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Lenar Nesmith, of Pompano Beach, Fla., a fan of rap singer XXXTentacion, writes a message on the sidewalk outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Dedrick Devonshay Williams announced Saturday, June 23 that a memorial will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Lenar Nesmith, of Pompano Beach, Fla., a fan of rap singer XXXTentacion, writes a message on the sidewalk outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Dedrick Devonshay Williams announced Saturday, June 23 that a memorial will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers. Joe Cavaretta