Ornate NYC theater, used for years as a gym, to be restored

Joe Amato, curator for the Wurlitzer 426 pipe organ at Long Island University Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, plays the organ during a groundbreaking ceremony for the building's renovation, Thursday June 21, 2018, in New York. An original 1920s Wurlitzer organ– one of only two of the model ever built, is expected to remain as part of a new entertainment arts venue. "The university wants the organ not only playable, but restored to its original condition," said Amato. "All involved assured me it will be preserved and protected during construction. Bebeto Matthews AP Photo