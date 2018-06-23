Dancer's solo on black history takes him to US Capitol

In this June 15, 2018 photo University of Montana graduate Tsiambwom Akuchu preforms in Missoula, Mont. Akuchu recently performed a solo dance he choreographed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., during the national festival of the American College Dance Association. His dance piece traces the history of black dance and cultural resistance from its African roots to contemporary hip-hop. The Missoulian via AP Tommy Martino