Pop star spotted at Siesta Key restaurant

A Siesta Key restaurant reported a celebrity sighting Thursday.
The Toasted Mango Cafe in Siesta Key posted to their Facebook page that singer/songwriter P!NK had lunch at their restaurant Thursday.
The post said they were "honored that a world famous, gifted artist found her way to our little place in our little corner of paradise!"
A staff member was able to snap a few pictures of P!NK and her family.
"We love you too much to not brag that you came to see us," the post said.
P!NK's Beautiful Trauma tour will stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa on March 3, 2019.
