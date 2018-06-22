Taliesin school: Phoenix Wright house donation called off

An Arizona architecture school says plans are no longer in the works for it to receive a Frank Lloyd Wright house in Phoenix that the famous architect designed for his son.
The School of Architecture at Taliesin, formerly known as the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, says on its website that the donation has been called off.
The Arizona Republic first reported the announcement Thursday.
A year ago, owner Zach Rawling announced that he was gifting the David and Gladys Wright House to the school if $7 million could be raised to restore and manage the 1952 property.
Rawling purchased the Phoenix home in 2012 with plans to turn it into a museum.
