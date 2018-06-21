We the Kings new album, "SIX," debuts on July 6.
Listen to a new fan-dedicated single from Bradenton's We the Kings

By Ryan Ballogg

June 21, 2018 04:03 PM

We the Kings, the pop-punk band with roots in Bradenton, released a new single on Wednesday.

The song, called “On My Love,” sounds radio-ready, with minimal, delayed guitar and a catchy, repetitive chorus.

The new album, simply called “SIX,” debuts on July 6, according to Billboard Music.

"Appropriately titled "SIX," the name serves a dual purpose, highlighting the album number in WTK's discography, as well as the sixth member of the band: the fans," says the Billboard post.

Listen to the single below, and pre-order the album here.

We the Kings has a run of shows in Florida starting August 2. The band also traditionally plays a hometown holiday show in Bradenton sometime in December.

