Listen to a new fan-dedicated single from Bradenton's We the Kings

We the Kings, the pop-punk band with roots in Bradenton, released a new single on Wednesday.
The song, called “On My Love,” sounds radio-ready, with minimal, delayed guitar and a catchy, repetitive chorus.
The new album, simply called “SIX,” debuts on July 6, according to Billboard Music.
"Appropriately titled "SIX," the name serves a dual purpose, highlighting the album number in WTK's discography, as well as the sixth member of the band: the fans," says the Billboard post.
Listen to the single below, and pre-order the album here.
We the Kings has a run of shows in Florida starting August 2. The band also traditionally plays a hometown holiday show in Bradenton sometime in December.
