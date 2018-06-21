There's a new spot for live jazz in Bradenton's Village of the Arts. It debuts Saturday

There will be jazz at CopaMoca in Village of the Arts on Saturday night.
Sal Alfonso opened the Italian cafe, which specializes in coffee and pastries, in February. Alfonso says he hopes the event is the start of a regular thing.
"If it gets popular I'll have it every Saturday night," Alfonso said. "I'm trying to fill in the gaps in the evenings here in the Village."
Roger Harrison, a Clearwater-based jazz pianist, will play a two-hour solo set featuring some classic and contemporary tunes.
Harrison has been playing piano since around age 9.
"My mother was not really interested in me just goofing off the whole summer, so we had piano lessons. But I've been playing more seriously for the last 25 years."
Harrison says he was drawn to the unrehearsed nature of jazz music.
"Also the depth of it," Harrison said. "It has a lot of depth and music and healing. You could listen to Britney Spears or you could listen to Miles Davis, and it's a different category of music."
When Harrison performs solo, he takes a one-man band approach, adding layers of melody and rhythm on the keyboard.
On Saturday, Harrison says he will play "Great American Songbook"-type of music.
"It never really goes out of style," Harrison said.
There is indoor and outdoor seating at the cafe, and the sound system projects everywhere. The kitchen will be open for some late night bites.
CopaMoca currently offers coffee, tea, Italian pastries, paninis and soup, but Alfonso is working on getting a beer and wine license soon.
"I have some biscotti that pair well with wines," Alfonso said.
The next jazz show, planned for July 7, will feature a three-piece band.
"I really believe in the Village of the Arts and I want to do my share to promote it," Alfonso said. "Hopefully when you say jazz you say CopaMoca."
CopaMoca also hosts "Rare Niche Variety Nights," where performers, poets, musicians and storytellers of any kind are welcome to take the stage for a spell. The next one is July 20.
Details: 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. CopaMoca, 1506 13th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-778-4454. copamoca.com.
