There's a fun new way to see Siesta Key and Little Sarasota Bay by water

There is a new way to cruise the tranquil waters of Siesta Key and Little Sarasota Bay, and it's only a 40-minute drive from Bradenton.
Drive south on Siesta Key, down Midnight Pass Road, past the tourist hotspots and through the leafy residential area, and wind up at Turtle Beach Marina.
It's one of the launching points for Sip-N-Cycle Cruises, a company that offers pedal-powered boat rides along Sarasota's coastal waterway.
It costs $40 per person to ride, or $560 to rent out the whole boat for groups of up to 16 people. The cruise lasts two hours and includes a stop at a tiki bar in Osprey, or one of several other local options.
On board, five bike-like seats, or pedal stations, line each side of a long narrow bar top. Bench seating is available at one end of the boat for non-pedlars or those in need of a break.
Riders don't have to wait for the tiki bar to enjoy a drink. The bar top has built in cup holders and ice coolers waiting to be filled with a refreshment of choice.
It is a bring-your-own-beer affair (or wine, or liquor, or whatever floats the boat). Anything in glass must be poured into a plastic cup, so beer in cans is preferable.
Ice is provided, as well as occasional siren blasts that signal it is time for a "social," or group drink.
On a Tuesday in June, a honeymooning couple and family members rented the pedal-boat.
The group made a determined effort to break the cruise's pedal-power speed record, clocking in at a fair 4.75 miles per hour. However, the record still stands at 6.04 miles per hour.
Eventually, the captain turned on the motor and let the crew socialize.
Along the way, the group oohed and awed at an osprey and its nest near Jim Neville Marine Preserve and got mooned by a wading fisherman. The ride finished on a literal high note with a chorus of "Don't Stop Believing." (Guests on the cruise can plug in devices to play music on board.)
The cruise docked at 5:30 p.m., leaving the happy wedding party to spill onto the mainland.
"It was relaxing, and at the same time we had so much fun," Melissa Martin said.
"It was nice being on the Intracoastal," Laura Hawkins said. "We got to experience Florida from a whole different viewpoint."
Brittany Orlando owns Sip-N-Cycle, which started taking out cruises about six months ago.
Her parents have a similar business in Cleveland, Ohio.
"I thought it would be great to bring to Siesta Key," Orlando said.
Orlando says that, so far, the cruises attract more locals in Nokomis and more tourists on Siesta Key.
There are plans to eventually add more locations, including a possible launch point on Anna Maria Island.
More varieties of cruise are on the way, too.
Orlando plans on hosting on board wine tastings, barhop cruises, kid-friendly cruises, scavenger hunts and exercise groups.
For fitness classes, pedal resistance can be increased and wind bands added to create a more strenuous workout.
Orlando says that it's a nice way for locals to get off of the Key for a little bit.
Plus, there are the occasional wildlife encounters.
In addition to scenic mangrove islands and ospreys feeding chicks, cruise boat passengers have seen dolphins and manatees.
The cycle boat is verified safe, approved by the U.S. Marine Safety Center and certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. Boat captains are certified, too. Also comforting is the fact that most of the waterway is shallow enough to stand up in.
Sip-N-Cycle cruises are only canceled for lightning, extreme waves or wind. There are no refunds, but guests can take a rain check for another cruise of their choice.
So far, locals and tourists alike seem to be enjoying the new form of water travel.
"They all say they'll be back soon," Orlando said.
Sip-N-Cycle Cruises launch seven days a week, multiple times a day.
