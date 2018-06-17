Cornell's daughter pays tribute to late rocker with duet

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif. Chris Cornell’s daughter has released a recording of a duet with her late father as a tribute to him on father’s day. Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Sunday, June 17, 2018, along with a note thanking him for her father for his support of her. AP, File Photo by Casey Curry/Invision