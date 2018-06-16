Russian conductor Rozhdestvensky dies at 87

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, presents a medal to conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky during a state award ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky, who directed orchestras in Moscow, Stockholm, Vienna and London, has died at age 87, it was announced Saturday June 16, 2018. Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File Alexei Nikolsky