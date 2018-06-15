Start of Cambodian trial of Australian filmmaker delayed

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson gestures from inside a prison truck upon his arrival at Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 15, 2018. The court on Friday delayed its hearing on Ricketson who has been held in prison since being charged with spying for an unspecified foreign country, after flying a drone at a political rally in June 2017. Heng Sinith AP Photo