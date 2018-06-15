Six suggestions for celebrating Father's Day weekend around Bradenton

Father's Day is Sunday.
Here are six ideas for things to do with pops, daddio, faja, that guy who lives at your mom's house, or whatever you happen to call him, around Bradenton and Sarasota.
Who made up this holiday again?
Go fish
Share some quality time with the old man and the sea this weekend at a local fishing spot. If you are ocean-side, you might even witness a pelican getting into the spirit of the holiday as it devours another bird's young. Festive!
A few scenic spots you might try are Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, Jiggs Landing and Emerson Point Preserve. Alternatively, rent a fishing boat in the fishing village of Cortez. Extra alternatively, stay home, order a pizza and play Go Fish.
Jungle surprise
Dads and granddads will get free admission to Sarasota Jungle Gardens this Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket.
See more than 200 animals, including lemurs, tropical birds, tortoises, alligators and crocodiles. In other words, introduce your dad to some other old reptiles.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sarasota Jungle Gardens, 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-355-5305. sarasotajunglegardens.com.
Less yakking, more kayaking
A kayak outing is another way to spend some fun time with dad, and the Bradenton area is full of prime launching points.
Kayak rentals are available through many local businesses, including Paddle Pug Sup and Kayak Rental, surferbus.com and Trailwalker Gear Outfitters for as low as $25.
Pakayak, a company that sells collapsible kayaks that break down for easy transport, will be offering free test rides from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Bird Key Park in Sarasota.
Try not to lose dad in the mangroves.
Distillery tour
Maybe your dad enjoys a nice sip of rum. Maybe the only way you can stand being around your dad is with liquor in hand.
Either way, a free tour of Drum Circle Distilling's facilities in Sarasota might be the Father's Day stop for you. The tour lasts about an hour and concludes with free samples of Siesta Key Rum in the tasting room.
"Yo ho ho" and all that.
Details: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Drum Circle Distilling, 2212 Industrial Blvd., Sarasota. Free. Pre-register at drumcircledistilling.com.
Take a walk in the park
Father's Day doesn't have to be a big commercial display of affection. Instead of wasting money on a card or tacky tie, give the gift of quality time. Take your dad on a wilderness adventure.
Imagine: hiking the trail at Myakka River State Park for a few minutes before realizing that you are both too out of shape for this and then heading to the Pink Gator Café for a beer. The skunk ape joins you and buys the second round. He's not so bad after all.
Rubbing anti-itch salve on each other after stumbling into an inconveniently placed bee hive at Robinson Preserve.
Watching vultures pick at an indistinguishable pile of roadkill on U.S. 41 and wondering at the beauty of it all.
There is nothing like bonding in the great Florida outdoors.
Brunch, lunch, dinner
Pier 22 is offering Father's Day brunch and dinner menus on Sunday that are sure to leave your dad fat and happy. The brunch buffet includes carving stations, seafood and sushi stations, a made-to-order omelet station, fresh salads, seasonal fruit displays, desserts and more.
Details: Brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Children under 12: $14.95. Adults: $34.95. 941-748-8087. pier22dining.com.
Big Top Brewing Company in Sarasota is offering $4 drafts for dads on Sunday from a list of the brewery's core beers. Plus, all dads who stop by will also be entered into a raffle for a basket of Big Top gear. A Filipino fusion food truck will be on site from noon-3 p.m., followed by a barbeque truck from 4-8 p.m.
Details: All day Sunday. Big Top Brewing Company, 6111 Porter Way, Sarasota. bigtopbrewing.com.
Better yet, make your dad a gourmet home-cooked meal. Grilled cheese with a side of popcorn is probably a safe bet.
Happy Father's Day!
