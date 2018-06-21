Your weekend: 7 fun things to do around Bradenton (June 21-24)

Summer solstice party
The first day of summer is Thursday. A free event celebrating all things summer will happen Thursday evening in Village of Arts. Ring in the summer right with some crafty fun at The Dude and Mary's Art of Life and Music. Think hot dogs, ice pops, cold beer and live music. Tarot readings, spin art and a live dove release are also in store.
Details: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Dude and Mary's Art of Life and Music, 1414 11th St. W., Bradenton. Free. facebook.com/artoflifeandmusic.
Rebekah Pulley
Rebekah Pulley is a staple in the Florida music scene known for mixing multiple genres into her own blend of folk and Americana. Pulley will play a three-hour show at Darwin Brewing Company this Friday. Listen for influences of roots-rock, blues, old-school country and western, jazz and gospel music in her velvety vocals and guitar-driven ballads.
Details: 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. darwinbrewingco.com.
Coastal native plants class
It takes a special kind of plant to survive in harsh coastal environments. Florida's beaches and coastlines are home to a fascinating, colorful array of these native wonders. Students at Florida Maritime Museum's coastal native plants class this Friday will begin to learn to identify and appreciate Florida's native coastal plants with NOAA Sea Grant agents Armando Ubeda and Angela Collins. If you go, bring water and sunscreen, and dress for some outdoor time. A free beach sunflower plant is included to take home.
Details: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. $10, pr-registration required. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.
Go World Cup crazy
Whether or not you are a fan of the true sport of football, the excitement of an international competition like the World Cup is hard to beat. There are a few places around Bradenton screening a lot of the games, including Gecko's Grill and Pub locations and Brew Life Brewing. Shamrock Pub in Sarasota will be open for all games, no matter the hour. Here's hoping you didn't bet on the U.S. team in the office pool...
Details:Through July 15. fifa.com/worldcup.
Meet some hungry plants
Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota just adopted some new children into its botanical family. Specifically, more than 60 carnivorous plants that were displaced when Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry downsized last year. The new display features pitcher plants, Venus fly traps, sundews and more. Don't forget to wish the resident insects "good luck." Also, don't miss the floral exhibit inspired by the works of Andy Warhol that is currently on display.
Details: 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. daily. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S Palm Ave., Sarasota. $10-$25. 941-366-5731. selby.org.
The Lion King Jr.
A miniature production of Broadway hit "The Lion King" will play this Friday and Saturday at Manatee Performing Arts Center. Billed as "for kids by kids," the show is a culmination of MPAC's Summer Kidz Camp.
Details: 7 pm. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton. $11. 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Last weekend of music
Sadly, the last weekend of Sarasota Music Festival has arrived. If you haven't been able to catch a show yet, Friday night's "Rising Stars" showcase or Saturday night's premiere of Robert Sirota's "Luminous Bodies" are good bets. Tune in to Classical WSMR 89.1 for coverage of the festival and in-studio performances from some of the visiting musicians.
Details: Through June 23. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.
Comments