Dennis Hof, Nevada's most famous pimp, wins GOP primary

FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. The most closely-watched race in Nevada's primary election Tuesday, June 12, 2018, is the battle for governor. One of those races in Nye County pits incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump against Hof, Nevada's most famous pimp. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo